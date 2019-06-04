Sam and Billie Faiers STUN in racy skin-tight outfits for Spice Girls gig

The girls looked amazing!

Sisters Sam Faiers and Billie Faiers (or Shepherd) have wowed their fans after flaunting their AMAZING figures in some briliant Spice Girl-inspired outfits.

The TOWIE natives revealed to their fans that they’d been lucky enough to nab tickets to one of the 90s girl band’s reunions concerts.

And it looks like the sisters were, as per, ready to go all out for the exciting evening – dressing as their favourite members of the group.

Over on her Instagram, Sam shared that she’d opted to go dressed as none other than Scary Spice (Mel B, to you and me)

In a full length social media snap, Sam showed off her enviable figure, in the form-fitting leopard print jumpsuit and scarily (get it?) high black heels.

Sam also got the hairstyle down to a tee, sporting short curly locks with two space buns to finish off the lock.

Sam’s sister Billie looked equally fabulous too, taking her inspiration from none other than Victoria Beckham’s Posh Spice.

She had slipped into a stunning, slinky black leather midi dress and the signature black bob that VB herself sported back in the 90s.

Of course, she also finished off her look with some sky-high heels, and a matching black choker.

The stylish sisters were also joined by their close pal Luisa Zissman, who was celebrating her birthday at the gig.

In the caption of the picture, Sam admitted that the three girls had had a fabulous night dancing away.

She wrote: ‘What a night 🇬🇧 #spiceworld we sang & danced our hearts out. They were amazing 🙌 loved dressing up🐯 happy birthday to my craziest friend @luisazissman thank you for always being such a true friend.

‘You have a kind heart really 😉 always making memories, so many more to come x custom made latex (yes latex😅) outfit from the very talented @elissapoppy 🤩’.

The girls fans were loving their take on the Spice Girls look, with one writing: ‘Totally love your outfits girls 😍 xxx’

And another said: ‘Well done girls you all look amazing 🙌🏻🙌🏻💋’, as a third commented: ‘Oh my god 😍😍😍😍😍. You couldn’t look more amazing’.

We couldn’t agree more!