Have the TOWIE ladies let bygones be bygones?!

The drama in TOWIE is never ending – and it would appear that all the tears, tantrums and fake tans often manage to overspill into the real lives of the cast.

So much so, the past few months we’ve heard *quite* a lot of talk about a big ol’ feud between former pals Sam Faiers and Ferne McCann…

Yikes!

Rumours of a rivalry between the duo has been centred to the allegations that Sam had cut ties with Ferne over her former relationship with the father of her child, Arthur Collins.

Other allegations alluded to Sam feeling like Ferne had copied the Mummy Diaries series with her own ITVBe show, First Time Mum.

See: Sam Faiers and Ferne McCann: Why they REALLY fell out

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Speaking to The Mirror in March of this year, Sam appeared to confirm the bad blood – sharing, ‘Over quite a long period of time, we haven’t seen eye to eye on a number of things’.

However, the mother-of-two then added: ‘We’ve drifted apart from each other. We’ve grown up and grown apart but there’s no major feud’.

However, the ‘gals have been forced to let bygones be bygones (for one day, any way) – as they have both made an appearance at Sam’s big sis Billie Faiers’ hen do!

Ah, nothing like phallic shaped straws and shot glass necklaces to break the ice…

In a series of snaps shared to Sam’s Instagram account, both Sam and Ferne can be seen posing for a group picture of the hens – and they’re even smiling!

Sam writes, ‘Billie’s Bridal Shower. Wow girls we danced all night long’.

We think the matching pyjamas definitely spells the end of the beef, don’t you?!

Billie has also taken to social media to share a snap from her night, which she has captioned: ‘I didn’t stop laughing all night … the best night with all my favourite girls #henpart1#bridalshower #billiesheptobe’.

If anyone wants us, we’ll be in our jammies pretending to be at Billie’s hen do!