How the former TOWIE star has used her lads mag fame to transform herself into a £7.5m businesswoman…

It’s been almost 10 years since Sam Faiers hit our screens as one of the TOWIE originals and while many of her co-stars popularity has died down, sam’s been busy building a fan base and it’s sent her steaming ahead of her peers. We look at how the 28-year-old reality star has used her early glamour modelling days and TV fame to generate an impressive £7.5m turnover.

TOWIE takeover

When Sam joined TOWIE she was working as a glamour model earning just £50-a-day. No doubt hoping the show would boost her profile, she quickly became invovled with bad boy Mark Wright, before finding love with Joey Essex. Their on/off relationship and engagement pulled in various magazine deals and endorsements. Fame finally took its toll and Sam quit TOWIE to work on things with Joey… but it wasn’t meant to be.

Keeping it in the family

Following in Sam’s footsteps, sister Billie joined TOWIE and through the show’s success the sisters opened Minnies Boutique in 2011. At the time Sam vowed, ‘In five years’ time, I’d like Minnies to be an empire, expand it and make it the next ASOS.’ But reports this year claimed the business owed £150k. Ouch. This hasn’t stopped Sam and Billie, who now star hugely succuessful show The Mummy Diaires. Off the back of this, Sam launched clothing brand All Bits London which turned over a massive £1.8m last year!

Controlling the controversy

Success comes at a price and unfortunately for Sam she fell ill during her 2014 stint on Celebrity Big Brother ands was later diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease. After finishing fifth place, she raised awareness fronting several campaigns and launched her Celebrity Training with Sam Faiers.

But it was a decision to keep the controversial kiss on the lips between partner Paul Knightley, aged 27 at the time and his mum Gaynor which propelled Sam’s own reality show to another level. Social media went into meltdown, pushing Sam to defend the smooch. Surprisingly the fly-on-the-wall show snowballed and in July 2017 Sam reportedly signed a six-figure deal to film three more series of the ITVBe show.

Branching out

It might look like Sam’s done everything – she’s got the autobiographies (£750k) and perfume to prove it – but she’s still achieving some firsts. She spent her first Christmas in the Maldives, away from her mum Sue and sister Billie, but partied with A-listers singer Rita Ora and actress Jaime Winstone. And earning a reported £8,500 per sponsored Instagram post to her 2.2m followers, she can definitely afford to!



And Sam recently returned to her glamour modelling roots, stripping down to her undies for Boux Avenue lingerie campaign. Bust aside, we’re sure the cash will keep flowing in 2019…