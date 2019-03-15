Sam looks amazing!

Sam Faiers has finally returned home after an amazing trip to the Maldives for sister Billie’s wedding.

But it appears as though she’s already missing the hot weather and idyllic backdrops, as the former TOWIE star has shared a throwback snap on Instagram.

Seen emerging from the water wearing a dark purple bikini, 28-year-old Sam looks amazing as she shows off her incredible figure.

Donning a pair of sunglasses, the mum-of-two – who shares baby Paul, three, and one-year-old Rosie with boyfriend Paul – is all smiles for the sunny snap.

Naturally, fans couldn’t wait to comment on how great she looks, with one writing: ‘Wow you look amazing 👌’

‘Natural beauty! Stunning @samanthafaiers x,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Oh wow absolutely stunning 👏👏❤❤’

Meanwhile, Sam and her family had to bid farewell to the sunshine yesterday as they headed back to Hertfordshire following the trip of a lifetime.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former CBB star shared a snap of partner Paul and their son smiling as they headed off to board their plane home.

‘Bye Maldives,’ she captioned the sweet photo.

After reuniting with sister Billie, 29, and her husband Greg Shepherd on the plane, Sam then filmed the newlyweds as she joked: ‘Just when they thought they had a peaceful flight home from their honeymoon. Hey Sis’.

And it looks like it’s back to reality for the Mummy Diaries stars as Sam then captured her two adorable children playing with their toys at 4:25am.

‘Let the jetlag begin,’ she told her followers, as she struggled to get the little one’s off to sleep.

Just an hour later, Sam then shared another clip of the kids splashing around in the bath with big grins on their faces.

Too cute!