The mum-of-two is aiming to feel fit and strong

Sam Faiers has been getting candid about her post-baby body after posing for a stunning bikini photo – and couldn’t help but joke about the size of her boobs.

The reality star posted a snap of herself looking incredible whilst modelling an orange two-piece on Instagram earlier today, with her 10-month-old daughter Rosie seen playing in front of her.

Sam, 27, looks happy in the picture and went on to explain to her fans that she’s feeling good after working on her fitness recently.

‘I’m not at my fitness level goal yet, but I have been training 3 times a week with my PT @millie_george I’m extremely proud of myself,’ the mum-of-two wrote.

‘mummy’s reading this know how hard it is to juggle everything. I’m in competition with myself

‘by Christmas I have set myself a goal to be stronger & fitter than I am today. I’ll keep you posted.’

Sam ended her post by making a cheeky joke about her ample cleavage, which she’s put down to breastfeeding little Rosie.

‘Ps I know my boobs look extremely big here 🐮🐮 #breastfeedingmumma,’ the former TOWIE star added.

Many of Sam’s followers were quick to praise her on looking after herself and some reassured her that she doesn’t have to worry about her chest.

‘Your boobs look great 2 kids and they still look good,’ one said, whilst another commented: ‘you look happy and healthy and that’s all that matters – kudos to you @samanthafaiers’

And one added: ‘You look incredible! Should be proud of your hard work!’

Sam has recently been enjoying lots of family time with boyfriend Paul Knightley, baby Rosie and two-year-old son Paul.

The Essex girl also left fans over the moon last month when she proved that she’s mended her rift with Ferne McCann.

Sam and Ferne were seen having a laugh with Sam’s sister Billie Faiers on Billie’s hen do in a sweet photo shared by all of the girls on Instagram.

‘Friendship & laughter beats all ❤,’ the caption read.

Awww.