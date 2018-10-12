Sam refuses to 'feel ashamed' of her decision...



Former TOWIE babe Sam Faiers is one heck of a busy lady. She’s a top business woman, and when she’s not keeping up with her sparkling TV career, she’s busy raising two teeny tiny humans.

Now the mother of two tiny tots, two-year-old Paul and eleven-month-old Rosie, Sam has been keeping her fans in the loop with all things motherhood.

Previously, the 27-year-old found herself inundated with praise after breastfeeding her son Paul whilst live on This Morning.

Still refusing to water down the realities of motherhood, Sam has once again received a pat on the back – after taking to Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself breastfeeding tiny Rosie.

And it’s fair to say that her precious update has been well received by all two million of followers.

Posting a snap of intimate mother-and-baby moment, Sam shared that despite Rosie being almost one, she won’t be made to feel ‘ashamed’ for prolonging breastfeeding and co-sleeping.

Co-sleeping is the practice of mother and baby or young child sharing a bed together, as opposed to in separate beds.

The Essex lady explained: ’11 months young today. My little Rosie still going strong on the boobie and not ashamed to say still co-sleeping. Mummy can’t believe your going to be one next month.’

Fans have been quick to reach out to Sam’s candid message. ‘I love this so much! I love how natural it is‘, said one user.

‘Well done you. That bond you’ve made is so amazing. X’, another replied.

One user added: ‘I think this is fantastic! It’s what our breasts are for. Too many people have issues about this when there shouldn’t be any.’

Sam is due to return to our screens for another series of her hit ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries.

Whilst fans were expecting their latest installment at the end of last month, Sam took to Twitter to confirm the date had been pushed back.

‘I’ve seen a few of your tweets asking about the new series of #TheMummyDiaries,’ she shared.

‘The show has been moved back to end of October as they’ve got so much to fit in! Slightly biased but it’s shaping up to be the best series yet. Thanks for all your support x.’

Can’t wait to have you back, Sam!