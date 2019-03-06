So cute!

Sam Faiers appears to be having an idyllic time in the Maldives to celebrate sister Billie’s wedding to Greg Shepherd.

The Mummy Diaries star, 28, kept her fans updated on her luxury family holiday by sharing a series of adorable videos and pictures of her getaway.

One image Sam posted to Instagram sees her in an infinity pool with her daughter Rosie, one, lifting her into the air in front of the stunning blue ocean.

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful mummy-daughter moment, with one saying: ‘Gorgeous pic! Rosie is so tall! X.’

Another added: ‘Such a beautiful photo x,’ while a third said: ‘Gorgeous pic 😍 you should have this blown up and framed ❤️.’

Sam also shared a sweet video of Rosie and three-year-old son Paul dancing along to drum beats as they partied with friends and family.

One clip even sees Paul chasing his little sister around before he plants a kiss on her face – so sweet!

Sam even managed to bag a selfie with the bride herself, with the sisters beaming widely as they soaked up the sun.

Of course, Sam’s happy family snaps come after it was reported that some holidaymakers aren’t happy that the wedding party have apparently turned the Maldives resort into the ‘Costa Del Sol’.

Disgruntled guests claimed that bride Billie – who married Greg on Tuesday – and her guests have caused ‘bedlam’ as drunken ‘yobs’ are spoiling the atmosphere on their five-star break.

‘They’ve turned this paradise island into the Costa del Sol,’ one mum, who claims to have spent £7,000 on her trip, reportedly told The Sun.’

Another holidaymaker, who said they spent years saving for the trip, said it had been the ‘opposite’ of what they expected.

‘It was meant to be the height of luxury, but it’s full of drunken yobs shouting and trying to be the centre of attention,’ they said.

‘Guests who have saved for years to be here are so upset.’