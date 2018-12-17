Forever Sewing owner lashes out at the former TOWIE star in exclusive screengrabs
Sam Faiers is about to launch a new baby clothing range My Little Darlin – and has been busy having the line modelled by her two children Paul and Rosie on Instagram.
However, the former TOWIE star has now come under fire as she’s been accused of ‘ripping off’ a small independent business called Forever Sewing with her clothing range.
Laura Newman, owner of Forever Sewing, took to Facebook to vent her fury, after she saw the personalised tracksuits Paul and Rosie were wearing looked very familiar – despite Sam telling her followers they were from her own shop My Little Darlin.
Along with some screen grabs of Sam asking her for freebies, and saying they could work together in the future, Laura wrote: ‘Absolutely devastated would be an understatement that after providing Samantha Faiers clothing for 2 years now she has decided to launch her own baby clothing range… which may I add would be absolutely fine BUT to RIP FOREVER SEWING off to the degree she has is absolutely disgusting!
‘Messages recorded over the last 2 years asking continuously for free clothing and sending lists upon lists all of which we have sent to her and all along she was taking them to cheap factories and matching them like for like.
‘Also keeping us sweet by talking collaborations with us to work together – because she knew our brand was strong!!!!’
She continued: ‘For a ‘business woman’ who is in the public eye too! She doesn’t have enough money in the bank… she has to potentially jeopardise our small family run company that we have worked all hours building!!
‘I have never been so stressed, anxious, angry and upset in all my life. Enjoy Maldives Samantha, I’m sure your family will be fine – let’s hope your new venture doesn’t affect ours!!!’
Fans have been asking Sam where she buys her children’s tracksuits from – and she’s told them My Little Darlin. She’s also posted the picture of her children’s personalised clothing on to her My Little Darlin Instagram page.
However, Sam has now insisted she has advertised Forever Sewing’s clothing for free over the two years they’ve gifted her with free products.
A spokesperson told CelebsNow: ‘Samantha was provided clothing by the brand in return for free coverage on social media, over a period of years Samantha supported the brand with free publicity across social media and in the press.
‘The owner of the brand has previously thanked Samantha and have advised that it’s from her support that the brand has grown exponentially to the position it’s in today.
‘Samantha has planned to launch her own personalised clothing brand for a number of years which stocks a wide variety of styles and designs. There are hundreds of other retailers selling plain children’s tracksuits.
‘Several months ago Samantha contacted the brand owners to let them know out of courtesy she was launching her own personalised children’s range, which they thanked her for letting them know,’ they added.