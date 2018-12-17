Forever Sewing owner lashes out at the former TOWIE star in exclusive screengrabs

Sam Faiers is about to launch a new baby clothing range My Little Darlin – and has been busy having the line modelled by her two children Paul and Rosie on Instagram.

However, the former TOWIE star has now come under fire as she’s been accused of ‘ripping off’ a small independent business called Forever Sewing with her clothing range.

Laura Newman, owner of Forever Sewing, took to Facebook to vent her fury, after she saw the personalised tracksuits Paul and Rosie were wearing looked very familiar – despite Sam telling her followers they were from her own shop My Little Darlin.

Along with some screen grabs of Sam asking her for freebies, and saying they could work together in the future, Laura wrote: ‘Absolutely devastated would be an understatement that after providing Samantha Faiers clothing for 2 years now she has decided to launch her own baby clothing range… which may I add would be absolutely fine BUT to RIP FOREVER SEWING off to the degree she has is absolutely disgusting!

‘Messages recorded over the last 2 years asking continuously for free clothing and sending lists upon lists all of which we have sent to her and all along she was taking them to cheap factories and matching them like for like.

‘Also keeping us sweet by talking collaborations with us to work together – because she knew our brand was strong!!!!’