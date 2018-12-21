Sam has shared a sizzling hot new snap

While we’re all freezing here in Blighty, Sam Faiers has been living her best life in the Maldives over the festive period.

The former TOWIE star is currently holidaying with partner Paul Knightley and their kids, two-year-old Paul Jr and baby Rosie and has been sharing a load of photos from the lavish getaway on Instagram.

And Sam’s latest photo is definitely the best yet, as she’s shared a stunning snap holding onto little Rosie while posing on an idyllic beach.

The Mummy Diaries star, 27, looks incredible in a nude swimming costume as she shows off her toned body, next to the caption: ‘Bare feet & salty hair 🐚🐠’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sizzling snap, as one wrote: ‘Wow- paradise!!! Beach looks stunning, you look great.’

‘Looking incredible @samanthafaiers,’ said another, while a third simply added: ‘How beautiful😍’

Sam’s much-needed break comes after she was accused of ‘ripping off’ a small independent business with her clothing collection.

After launching her new baby range My Little Darlin, owner of Forever Sewing Laura Newman took to Facebook to vent her fury.

Along with some screen grabs of Sam asking her for freebies, and saying they could work together in the future, Laura wrote: ‘Absolutely devastated would be an understatement that after providing Samantha Faiers clothing for 2 years now she has decided to launch her own baby clothing range… which may I add would be absolutely fine BUT to RIP FOREVER SEWING off to the degree she has is absolutely disgusting!’

But Sam has since hit back, insisting she hadn’t copied anyone’s designs and has actually provided them with free publicity.

A spokesperson told CelebsNow: ‘Samantha was provided clothing by the brand in return for free coverage on social media, over a period of years Samantha supported the brand with free publicity across social media and in the press.

‘The owner of the brand has previously thanked Samantha and have advised that it’s from her support that the brand has grown exponentially to the position it’s in today.

‘Samantha has planned to launch her own personalised clothing brand for a number of years which stocks a wide variety of styles and designs. There are hundreds of other retailers selling plain children’s tracksuits.

‘Several months ago Samantha contacted the brand owners to let them know out of courtesy she was launching her own personalised children’s range, which they thanked her for letting them know,’ they added.

Awkward!