Having spent the last few days celebrating sister Billie’s no-expense-spared luxury Maldives wedding to Greg Shepherd, Sam Faiers has decided it isn’t time to come back to the rainy UK just yet.

She’s taken to Instagram to share the latest from her tropical family getaway, as she continues to sun herself on her Indian Ocean retreat.

A silhouetted Sam, 28, can be seen flaunting her extremely enviable figure, as she leans bikini-clad against a palm tree… obvs!

Followers wasted no time in showering Sam with compliments regarding her toned, tanned bod.

One adoring fan wrote: ‘Imagine having this bod after two babies. Goals,’ while another simply added: ‘Stunning momma.’

In another pic, Sam and her 30-year-old boyfriend Paul looked super loved-up as the cuddle up on the sand and she simply captioned it: ‘Mummy & Daddy.’

Sam didn’t stop there with the super-cute snaps, and shared another pic of their one-year-old daughter Rosie perched on the poolside, and wrote alongside it: ‘Rosie your getting bigger & cuter each day. Stay our little baby for a big longer please.’

Another post sees her attempting handstands on the beach with her lively looking pal Claudia Allen.

Showing her mischievous side, Sam captioned the photo: ‘Gave up trying to get a sexy beach shot. Resorted to this.’

However, it seems the family of four haven’t been lazing around the entire time as they found time to engage in a spot of exercise.

Sam shared a pic of them all enjoying a bike ride on the island and captioned it: ‘Family fun 😁 my best kind of time @paulknightley.’

Their extended trip comes after Billie and Greg tied the knot last week, alongside friends and family.

Official pics of their special day were released in the latest issue of OK! Magazine, following reports that the wedding party turned the Maldives into the Costa del Sol.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.