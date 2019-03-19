Is Sam ready to tie the knot?

After watching her sister Billie get married in a stunning ceremony in the Maldives, it looks like Sam Faiers is starting to plan her own big day.

The former TOWIE star has been with her partner Paul Knightley for five years after they met in a bar in Essex and the pair now share two adorable children.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Sam Faiers shows off incredible bikini body before moaning about jetlag as she flies back from the Maldives

But it looks like 28-year-old Sam is ready to take the next step in her relationship as she’s openly discussed her nuptials – despite not being engaged.

Speaking at the Peppa Pig Festival of Fun premiere – which she attended with Paul and kids, Paul, three, and Rosie, one – she said: ‘Billie’s wedding was amazing, we all had such a good time.

‘It really got us thinking about our wedding too and we definitely want to go abroad – but not the Maldives though. It’s a bit too far.’

She added to The Sun: ‘We’re thinking it will be somewhere lovely in Europe. Something low-key and chilled with the family.’

Does that mean an engagement could be on the cards VERY soon?

Well , this isn’t the first time The Mummy Diaries star has opened up about her perfect wedding, revealing last year that she definitely doesn’t want to get married in the UK.

Describing her perfect day as ‘small and intimate’, Sam’s celebrations will be completely different to her big sister Billie and brother-in-law Greg Shepherd’s which hosted a whopping 95 guests.

Meanwhile, after returning home from the Maldives last week, it looks like Sam is already desperate to go back.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mum-of-two shared an incredible throwback snap which sees her standing on an idyllic beach with sand-prints on her bum.

She simply captioned the shot: ‘Took major inspiration from a blogger here #sandycheeks #takemeback #maldives’.

Take us with you next time, Sam!