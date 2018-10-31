Sam's autobiography is a serious kiss and tell story...

Sam Faiers‘ previous life on TOWIE is totally worlds away from her current life with boyfriend Paul Knightly and their two children, Paul, two, and 11-month-old, Rosie.

But, during her time on the hit ITVBe show her love life was a hot topic for viewers, especially her romances with Mark Wright and Joey Essex.

And, now her 2012 autobiography has resurfaced and has revealed a lot about the 27-year-old’s past relationship with Mark, 31.

Sam details how she’d spotted the hunk on social site MySpace, before the pair actually met in a nightclub.

‘A few months later we met at Club One9Five again and started talking. The chemistry was clearly still there and we ended up kissing and later went back to his parents’ house. Luckily I didn’t bump into them. We went to his bedroom and I slept with him,’ she openly confessed.

And, according to the Mirror, the pair’s romantic night together happened while she was 16-years-old and he was 20.

‘I don’t remember much about it, other than that it was quite simple and straightforward — we were too young and inexperienced for it to be anything more! Nothing came of it anyway. I don’t think either of us was up for an actual relationship with the other,’ Sam continued.

Sam’s love confessions didn’t stop there, as she even went into detail about her three-year relationship with TOWIE co-star Joey Essex. The mum-of-two opened up about their sex life, and even labelled their romantic rendezvous as ‘just ok’. Awkward!

‘As for sex, I made Joey wait about five weeks. Our sex life was just OK. Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t bad — he has a great body and he was very sweet — but he just seemed quite inexperienced, and it wasn’t amazing,’ Sam revealed.

Adding: ‘I want more from a man in bed.’

Oh, dear!