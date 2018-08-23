Eek! Looks like things could get awkward for the girls

Sam Faiers has pulled out all the stops while fulfilling her role as maid of honour to sister Billie.

With the sisters and a whole heap of their friends jetting off to Ibiza to live it up for the next couple of days.

And, it’s clear that Sam has an eye for attention to detail, as she shared a sweet snap of the bride-to-be and her hens all at the airport rocking matching luggage, and even what appears to be matching outfits of blue jackets.

However, fans of the First Time Mum star were quick to notice that Ferne McCann seems to have missed the dress code and instead wore a beige crop top and matching trousers. Awkward!

‘@fernemccann didn’t get the memo about denim &white ?’ one person commented.

While a second user added: ‘Soz but Ferne should be at the back. Looking all Bride to be standing out in her non uniformed colours.’

Another person said: ‘@fernemccann what is that about hun did u not get the memo have fun @billiefaiersofficial @samanthafaiers’.

However, fans of the star were quick to defend her with many noticing that she is in fact wearing the jacket, but has decided to drape it over her shoulders instead of actually put it on.

‘She’s got the blue shirt just off her shoulders,’ a fan wrote.

Another commented: ‘@fernemccann has got a denim shirt on it’s just around her shoulders the girl at the top has a tan coloured top on as well..’.

Well, we’re glad that’s settled.

And, it seems as though Sam and Ferne are back on track after falling out over their TV shows, as the pair looked close while posing for a snap.

Hopefully Billie’s hen remains a drama free zone!