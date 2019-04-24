Sam looks amazing!

Sam Faiers has been on so many holidays already this year we can barely keep up.

And on her latest sun-soaked getaway to Dubai, the former TOWIE star has given fans a glimpse of her incredible bikini body.

Taking to Instagram, 28-year-old Sam can be seen posing up a storm in a white two piece which shows off her amazing figure.

Choosing to go low-key on the make-up, the natural reality star accessorised her look with a blue headband and simple gold necklace as she pouted directly into the camera.

Sam is currently enjoying the sun with boyfriend Paul Knightley and their two children Paul, three, and Rosie, one.

And making sure to spend some quality time together, Sam and Paul took a minute away from the kids to capture a special moment.

In a photo – also shared on Instagram – 30-year-old Paul can be seen kissing his girlfriend on the cheek as she stares into the camera.

‘Parents taking a moment 😍,’ she captioned the stunning photo which racked up a whopping 70k likes in a few hours.

And fans couldn’t wait to gush over the post, with one writing: ‘True love right there 😍’

‘Beautiful picture!! So lovely ❤️,’ said a second, while a third told Sam: ‘Love the freckles!’

Sam also shared a string of happy family snaps at their luxury hotel the One & Only Royal Mirage.

In one clip, the kids can be seen wandering around the amazing Miracle Gardens surrounded by giant floral Disney characters.

Meanwhile, Sam’s sister Billie Faiers also jetted to Dubai to enjoy the Easter break in the glorious sunshine.

After spending the weekend at one of Dubai’s water parks, Billie, husband Greg Shepherd and their kids Nelly, four, and Arthur, two, posed for an adorable family photo together.

Send us a postcard, guys!