Former The Only Way Is Essex star Sam Faiers has called for a ten year reunion special, ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the show’s first episode.

Sam, 28, who appeared in the hit ITV show from 2010 to 2014 is keen for its ten year birthday to be celebrated, and she thinks one particular former couple could come face-to-face again.

The Essex native reckons certain cast members, who were previously at loggerheads, could put their differences aside for a reunion.

‘Ten years this September is my first TOWIE show. ITV should do a reunion for ten years,’ she said.

‘They should make one with all the cast because ten years is a long time and so much has happened since then.’

Ex- lovebirds Mark Wright, 32, and Lauren Goodger, also 32, documented their turbulent relationship on screen, before finally splitting in 2012.

There has been tension between the former couple ever since, with Mark going on to marry actress Michelle Keegan in 2015, while Lauren – who is currently single – dated convict Joey Morrisson for two years.

Sam dismissed the possibility of any drama between Mark and Lauren though; claiming that time has healed the animosity between the pair.

‘Lauren and Mark was so many years ago. It’s all water under the bridge now and I’m sure they would both be fine,’ she added to The Sun Online.

Sam began appearing in the reality show when she was still a teenager and has since risen to fame, starring in her own hit docu-series The Mummy Diaries.

She recently enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday to the Maldives with boyfriend Paul and their two kids.