An exciting time for the popstar!

Samantha Mumba hit the charts back in the early 2000’s with her catchy hits including Baby Come On Over.

But after five years away from the spotlight in LA, the Irish singer has recently returned to the showbiz world as she appeared on Loose Women earlier this month to chat about her career.

After going down an absolute storm with viewers at home, the 35-year-old was then asked back to be a panelist last week where she slotted right in with fellow presenters Andrea McLean, Lisa Riley and Stacey Solomon.

And it looks like the mum-of-one could be sticking around a lot longer as a source has revealed to CelebsNow that Samantha is keen to move back to Blighty for good in a bid to secure herself a permanent spot on the ITV show.

‘Samantha’s really enjoying being back at work in London’, the insider revealed.

‘She’s having a blast on Loose Women and thinks they’re all great. Although she’s currently based in the US, Sam’s looking to find a new home over here and is currently deciding between Dublin and London’.

The source then added: ‘Sam’s really keen to become a full-time Loose Women panellist. She’s hoping her recent guest panellist appearances have shown the producers what she’s made of’.

Samantha has also spoken out about her guest appearance, recently saying: ‘I genuinely had a ball doing it. I really like the girls. I love a debate and a back and forth conversation anyway. Baby steps. I’ll chance my arm. Let me see how I get on.’ Exciting stuff!

As well as making more TV appearances, Samantha has also been popping up at a load of showbiz bashes over the past few weeks which she’s been sharing on her Instagram page.

In one snap from celeb hotspot the Ivy last week in Dublin, the star – who shares three-year-old daughter Sage with husband Torray Scales – looked amazing as she rocked a sleek, polkadot dress.

Well, Samantha is definitely coming back with a bang!