Sandra Bullock: My career will have to wait now I have Louis

Star putting acting on hold as she cares for new baby

Sandra Bullock has revealed her acting career will come second to looking after new adopted baby son Louis.

‘All I know is that I want to be able to enjoy being a mom,’ she says.

‘The career will have to wait for a bit.

‘You need tough skin to be in this business.

‘I don’t have tough skin right now and I don’t want it.’

The actress, 45, is ready for the challenges of being a single parent after filing for divorce from cheating husband Jesse James, 41.

‘I don’t really know how our paths will intersect in the future,’ Sandra says of Jesse.

‘But the father I have known Jesse to be with all the kids is one I hope Louis can experience one day, no matter how Jesse and I go on with our lives.’

Sandra is step-mother to Jesse‘s children Sunny, 6, Jesse Jr, 12, and Chandler, 15.

When asked about her relationship with her ex, Sandra tells Hello! it’s; ‘A different one. A bittersweet one.

‘One of new understanding. One of forgiveness. One of support for his recovery.’

Jesse checked into rehab shortly after the split.

Kate Lucey