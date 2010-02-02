Sandra Bullock receives her first Oscar nomination

Actress gets a nod for The Blind Side

Sandra Bullock is up for Best Actress at this year’s Oscars.

The 45-year-old is nominated for the first time for her role in The Blind Side.

Sandra has already won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the performance.

But she faces competition from Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Carey Mulligan and Gabourey Sidibe.

Jeff Bridges, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Colin Firth and Jeremy Renner will battle it out for Best Actor.

Avatar and The Hurt Locker received the most nominations – both are up for nine Oscars each.

James Cameron and ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow will go head-to-head for Best Director.

The former couple are up against Quentin Tarantino, Lee Daniels and Jason Reitman.

The Best Picture category has been expanded to feature ten nominees this year.

District 9, Up, Inglourious Basterds, The Blind Side, Up In The Air, A Serious Man, An Education and Precious complete the list.

The 82nd Annual Academy Awards take place at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles on 7 March.



