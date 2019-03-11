That's some damage...

Sarah Harding has reportedly been evicted from her rented home after her pets’ pooed all over the swanky pad.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 37, allegedly caused £17,000 worth of damage in just six months of living in the Buckinghamshire property.

According to reports, Sarah’s three French Bulldogs and two cats added to the destruction as she allowed them to ‘run riot’.

‘The landlord asked Sarah to leave after six months, using the break clause in their tenancy agreement,’ a source claimed.

‘There was a falling out on both sides and the landlord said that Sarah had caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, which Sarah disputed.

‘Among the claims were that her pets had soiled the house and that she had let the dogs run riot.’

The source added to the Daily Star: ‘The furniture was all expensive high-end stuff.’

“The landlord initially refused to give her back her deposit, which was nearly £4,000, but in the end she had to return some of it.”

But after her departure, the insider claims that the former wild child ‘struggled’ to find somewhere else to live.

The source added: ‘She’s found a place now but she struggled as the landlord would not provide a reference. They didn’t exactly part on good terms.’

Sarah moved to the countryside in 2008 after quitting her London pad to enjoy a quieter life away from the party scene.

She has endured a public struggle with depression and alcohol addiction and went to rehab in 2011 to tackle her issues.

Sarah has been living in rented property ever since she put her four-bedroom Bucks mansion, which had its own golf course, on the market in 2017.

She used to live in the luxury home with her then fiancé Tom Crane, however the couple split in 2011.

CelebsNow has contacted a spokesperson for Sarah for comment.