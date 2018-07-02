We're just *dying* for a cuppa round Scarlett Moffat's!

We’re used to seeing her kicking it back on the sofa of her parents house, creating iconic Gogglebox comments. However, times have changed for our Scarlett Moffatt – and the lovely lady is now living her very best life in the lap of luxury.

Much deserved, we say.

Currently, the 28-year-old is kicking it back in her very own pad – a £300,000 four bedroom house, which allegedly comes complete with its very own cinema, games room, a spacious open-plan kitchen and a central staircase.

We know, we know… just imagine a Gogglebox episode directly from Scar Mo’s home cinema. Magical.

Speaking of her gaff, Scarlett has revealed she has to her roots as an angel of the north – telling The Mirror, ‘I’ve just got my first house, in the North. I feel amazingly adult… I try and get home as often as possible’.

And whilst we’re *still* waiting for our invite for a quick cuppa and a mooch round Scar’s, by the looks of things her house is just as gorgeous as we imagined.

In one snap shared to Scarlett’s Instagram, the lovely lady poses in the mirror of her bedroom – revealing a very clean colour palette of matte black, silver chrome and forest green for her room.

Oh, and if you’re after a better look, here it is again…

Scarlett has also shared a snap of her pooch reclining on a rather gorgeous blush pink coloured quilted sofa.

We’d deffo have a face like this if we got to like in Casa Scarlett Moffatt…

In another post, Scarlett showcases her own huge neon sign – which reads ‘Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons’.

In another snap, Scarlett has showcased her interior of stripped beech wood floors and pale blue shutters.

Selfieeeeeeeee Scarlett ☀️ #selfie A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt) on Jan 11, 2018 at 10:54am PST

Oh, and it’s not just Scarlett enjoying the benefits of her success – as her lil’ Chihuahua also gets to kip in a luxury bed…

But hey, even Scarlett doesn’t have the time to keep her place in pristine condition 24/7…

We totally feel you, ‘gal.

Tbf, she’s got quite a lot of rooms to keep tidy… Lets hope we get an invite round for a cuppa and some choccy biscuits soon, eh!