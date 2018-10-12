She's back, and she's looking better than ever!

Scarlett Moffatt made her red carpet return last night, after bravely revealing her battles with anxiety and depression – oh, and doesn’t she just look dazzling?!

Chucking on a killer black jumpsuit, the 28-year-old sashayed her very tasseled self on the red carpet of the Attitude awards.

With hair hair slickly straightened, the Gogglebox ‘gal kept things as minimal and chic as possible – accessorising with a boxy red YSL clutch and matching lip, and a pair of clear barely-there heels.

Sizzlin’!

Posting a snap of her fabulous get up on Instagram, the TV fave shared a telling message following a recent bout of nasty targeting from online trolls.

Quoting famed drag queen RuPaul, Scarlett shared: ‘If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else can I get an amen – rupaul.’

Amen, Scar Mo!

Fans have been quick to share kind words with Scarlett.

‘You look amazing Scarlett, as always!‘, said one. Agreeing, another added: ‘Stunning on the outside and a beautiful soul.’

One user shared: ‘@scarlettmoffatt you look unreal scarlett 😍’

Doesn’t she just?!

Recently, Scarlett opened up about her battles with mental health as a teenager.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: ‘I remember feeling like I was having out of body experiences and pretending it wasn’t happening.

‘Sometimes I’d feel really nervous about going out but now that I look back, I think “that is why” because I was suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.’

Following this, Scarlett took to Instagram earlier this week to mark World Mental Health Day with a touching message.

Captioning a selfie, Scarlett recalled how she’d been in a hard place at the time: ‘I remember this day as a dark day, I was suffering from depression, my anxiety was through the roof and panic attacks were a regular thing.’

After encouraging followers to continue their own battles, Scarlett added: ‘Be kind on social media, to others around you. And let’s break the stigma of mental health.’

Great to have ‘ya back, Scarlett!