Scarlett Moffatt returns to the red carpet in sultry black jumpsuit after revealing mental health struggles

She's back, and she's looking better than ever!

Scarlett Moffatt made her red carpet return last night, after bravely revealing her battles with anxiety and depression – oh, and doesn’t she just look dazzling?!

Chucking on a killer black jumpsuit, the 28-year-old sashayed her very tasseled self on the red carpet of the Attitude awards.

With hair hair slickly straightened, the Gogglebox ‘gal kept things as minimal and chic as possible – accessorising with a boxy red YSL clutch and matching lip, and a pair of clear barely-there heels.

Sizzlin’!

 

Posting a snap of her fabulous get up on Instagram, the TV fave shared a telling message following a recent bout of nasty targeting from online trolls.

Quoting famed drag queen RuPaul, Scarlett shared: ‘If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else can I get an amen – rupaul.’

Amen, Scar Mo!

If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna Iove somebody else can I get an amen – rupaul ❤️🧡💚💛💙💜 #attitudeawards #love

Fans have been quick to share kind words with Scarlett.

You look amazing Scarlett, as always!‘, said one. Agreeing, another added: ‘Stunning on the outside and a beautiful soul.’

One user shared: ‘@scarlettmoffatt you look unreal scarlett 😍’

Doesn’t she just?!

Recently, Scarlett opened up about her battles with mental health as a teenager.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: ‘I remember feeling like I was having out of body experiences and pretending it wasn’t happening.

‘Sometimes I’d feel really nervous about going out but now that I look back, I think “that is why” because I was suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.’

Following this, Scarlett took to Instagram earlier this week to mark World Mental Health Day with a touching message.

Captioning a selfie, Scarlett recalled how she’d been in a hard place at the time: ‘I remember this day as a dark day, I was suffering from depression, my anxiety was through the roof and panic attacks were a regular thing.’

After encouraging followers to continue their own battles, Scarlett added: ‘Be kind on social media, to others around you. And let’s break the stigma of mental health.’

#worldmentalhealthday #itsoknottobeok Looking at this photo you probably just think yep it’s Scarlett taking a selfie nothing wrong here. But I remember this day as a dark day, I was suffering from depression, my anxiety was through the roof and panic attacks were a regular thing. Sometimes our brains are broken just like brains. The difference is with mental health no one can see the pain you are going through. But I promise just like broken bones they can be fixed, yes I still have bad days but I promise to anyone else suffering it gets better if you speak out, mental health does not define you & please never ever feel embarrassed about how you are feeling. Please speak up & go to your gp, speak to a friend, a family member. Call a helpline, please do not suffer alone. And remember everybody be kind you don’t know what someone is going through. Be kind on social media, to others around you. And let’s break the stigma of mental health #mentalhealth #bekind

Great to have ‘ya back, Scarlett!