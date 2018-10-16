It's almost I'm a Celebrity time!



It’s time for witchetty grubs, kangaroo bits and a whole campsite of rather cold celebrities miles away from home. Yup, it’s I’m A Celebrity season!

With a brand new series just weeks away (it’s expected to start in November, just FYI), we’re already counting down the days until famous people have to launch themselves out a helicopter and into the great Australian outback.

And it would appear our excitement is far from becoming subdued, as the official ITV2 spinoff show I’m A Celebrity… Extra Camp presenting line up has been announced!

In a very exciting twist of fate, we are once more in the company of some previous campsite greats – as all three Extra Camp presenters are former contestants.

With 2016 I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt and her former camp member Joel Dommett being joined by 2008 winner Joe Swash, it’s set to be another smashing season for the dream team – who presented last years series.

As the news of their Ozzie return hit headlines, Scarlett took to social media to confirm the happy news – sharing a snap of the trio as she celebrates her 28th birthday.

Captioning the snap, the former Gogglebox ‘gal said: ‘So excited to announce I’ll be going to Australia to present Extra Camp with these two funny, kind & witty fellas again.’

Speaking of her return to the great Australian outdoors, Scarlett shared: ‘I’m so excited to be back working with Joe and Joel for another year on Extra Camp, I absolutely adore them both,

‘We have such a laugh doing the show together, I can’t wait to get back out there and meet our new celebrity jungle campmates.’

Joe then added: ‘Me, Joel and Scarlett are going to be reunited again on Extra Camp. I loved working with them last year, we had such a laugh both on and off screen! I can’t wait to see what celebrities are going into the jungle’

As expected, fans (including us) have been quick to share their glee at the returning trio on social media.

It’s going to be a very new experience for viewers of the hit ITV show, after Ant McPartlin decided to sit this series out whilst taking a break from the spotlight.

His best pal, Declan Donnelly, is in great company however – as Holly Willoughby has offered to step in for the series.

Yup – you’re excited, we’re excited. Everyone’s excited.