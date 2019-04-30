The former I'm a Celebrity 2016 winner spills the beans on her next possible TV venture...

Scarlett Moffatt has made no secret of the fact she used to be a trained dancer but that hasn’t stopped the Geordie reality star from eyeing up a place on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Scarlett, 29, took to her Instagram instastory to ask fans for help with her latest dilemma as she admits she’d love to land a spot on the prestigious BBC One dance show which returns to screens later this year.

She explained: ‘I keep getting so many messages about Strictly and I know that obviously I used to dance and stuff, erm but I haven’t danced for like, I don’t know, eight years – yeah God, eight years!’

Clearly her past dance experience is weighing heavily on the former Gogglebox star’s mind – especially since Scarlett knows first hand how cruel internet trolls can be and possibly worries about signing up to a show, especially if she’s going to be grilled over her experience.

That being said, the reality TV star doesn’t want it to dampen her hopes of starring on the show and appears to be more body confident these days as she continued: ‘But honestly anything to do with dancing and I’m there, so I’d love to do it.’

Scarlett also uploaded a snap of her in just her bra with the caption: ‘If you’ve got them flaunt them ladies dnt be scared of your bust’ (sic).

But it’s not long before her self-doubt sets in again as Scarlett asked her followers: ‘Would people not be offended if like you’re already a dancer and you do Strictly, like, how do people feel? I’m going to do like a little poll thing now.’

In her poll she added: ‘Is it fair for past dancers to do Strictly?’ On doing the poll, at the time of writing this article, the results showed 54 per cent of voters were not happy but 46 per cent of voters were happy.

And with a tight margin, it looks like Scarlett might just have to follow her heart and do what she wants to do.

Scarlett has previously reminisced of her trained ballroom dancing days, uploading throwback snaps of her in her dance costumes with the caption: ‘Strictly come dancing line up has got me reminiscing #strictly #love #dancing.’

So will we see Scarlett covered head to toe in sequins and fake tan? Only time will tell…