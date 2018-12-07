You won't believe how different Scarlett looks!

We’re used to seeing I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! star Scarlett Moffatt looking glam on our telly screens.

But the 28-year-old has completely shocked us today after she shared a totally unrecognisable throwback on Instagram.

Posting the photo to her 1.9 million followers, Scarlett can be seen standing in a VERY glittery latin dance costume complete with cut out sides and a crystal belt.

Wearing her jet-black hair in a high bun with her fringe poking out the front, Scarlett completed the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and open-toe shoes.

‘OMG I look like a different person,’ the Gogglebox star wrote next to the snap, and we have to agree!

Scarlett – who’s currently out in Australia presenting I’m A Celeb’s spin off show over on ITV2 – has often spoken out about her love of ballroom dancing, previously admitting she wants to get back into it.

In September, the reality star posted a grainy video of herself waltzing at the age of 10, when she was set to become a semi-pro dancer.

Captioning the cute footage on Twitter, Scarlett wrote: ‘Throw back of all throwbacks!! 10 year old me doing a ballroom tango dance demonstration for the UKA congress at the wintergardens in Blackpool!!

‘Ahhhh how I miss dancing Tbt throwbackthurday tb dance.’

Despite her skills on the ballroom floor, Scarlett has since ruled out taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in the future, saying she’s had too much experience in the past.

‘You know what, I feel like I would get more grief for doing Strictly because I’ve danced before,’ she told The Wright Stuff in 2017.

‘People would say it won’t be fair because she’s already danced.’

Well, we’d LOVE to see Scarlett on Strictly.