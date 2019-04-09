Scarlett looks incred!

Scarlett Moffatt has treated fans to a mirror selfie photo shoot today while wearing super-short denim hot pants for the posey snapshot.

The former Gogglebox star, 28, showcased her amazing figure in the Instagram post, sporting her summery get up, pairing the denim shorts with a floral kimono and a pair of black ankle boots.

Rocking an Ariana Grande style high ponytail, the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner also took inspo from the singer for the caption beneath the upload.

Referencing Ari’s smash hit song Thank U, Next, Scarlett penned: ‘Spend more time with my friends/ I ain’t worried ’bout nothin’/ Plus, I met someone else/We havin’ better discussions/ I know they say I move on too fast/ But this one gon’ last.’

Scar’s boyfriend Scott even gave the sultry snap his seal of approval, commenting to compliment his girl.

The police constable swooned: ‘Your boyfriend is a lucky guy 😍👀😂😘’

The pair went public with their relationship on Instagram last month, after Scarlett dumped her previous bae, Lee Wilkinson, for allegedly cheating on her.

Fans were quick to shower Geordie gal with compliments too, with one enthusiastically writing: ‘Lookin Absolutely Stunning!!!!!!!!!,’ while another penned: ‘Unreal outfit goals.’

Loved-up Scarlett recently dished the deets on her new relationship, praising her new man for being ‘normal’.

Speaking to Heart FM she said: ‘He’s really normal it’s good. I know that’s normally not a good way to describe someone, but I feel like for me, normal is a perfect description word.

‘As he’s a policeman I don’t tell him certain stories. Sorry mam, I haven’t done anything illegal.

‘I’ve known him years and years. Seen him driving round [in a police car] a couple of times.’