Is Scarlett getting her dancing shoes on?

Scarlett Moffatt is no stranger to reality TV – it’s where she first found fame, after all – and now fans think she’s just given a major hint that she’s taking part in Strictly Come Dancing!

The former Gogglebox favourite set tongues wagging on Wednesday when she started reminiscing about her past forays into dancing, having previously competed in professional competitions as a teenager.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt finally addresses Ant McPartlin dating rumours

‘I miss dancing so much,’ Scarlett, 27, told her Twitter fans. ‘can’t believe it’s been nearly 7 years since I put my Latin shoes on!!’

This quickly led her followers to speculate whether the TV star is actually hinting that she’s getting the sequins on again for the upcoming series of Strictly.

‘stop giving away that you could be going on @bbcstrictly although this would be a good thing,’ one Twitter user responded, whilst another wrote: ‘I shall expect to see you dancing on TV soon!’

‘Are you hinting for strictly ???’ one added.

It sounds like plenty of Scarlett’s fans are keen for this to happen, with one tweeting: ‘You need to do STRICTLY’

And a fellow admirer agreed: ‘Please confirm strictly’

Scarlett didn’t react to the messages but it’s not the first time she’s been linked with the hit BBC dancing show.

In fact the I’m A Celebrity winner has previously claimed that she was once offered the chance to take part in Strictly but turned it down so that she could remain on Gogglebox.

‘I love Gogglebox too much,’ she told the Daily Star Sunday in 2016. ‘It’s the best and easiest job in the world to sit and watch telly. I would have had to choose between the two and it was a no brainer for me.’

Scarlett also pondered in her book Scarlett Says whether she’s actually TOO experienced to be a contestant.

‘I’d love to go on Strictly but I just don’t think they’d let me on. I’m basically a ringer, as I’ve danced against some of the professionals in competitions when I was younger,’ she explained.

Ah well, we can but hope to see Ms Moffatt on the Strictly dance floor one day!