Oh no, Scarlett!



Having jetted across the world in the name of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, our fave telly lady Scarlett Moffatt has hit the ground running in Australia.

The former Queen of the Jungle is settling down in Oz ready for her hectic filming schedule, co-hosting the spin-off version of the ITV show alongside Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.

However, 28-year-old Scarlett might need a good kip before all the fun begins – after revealing she is suffering from a bout of jet lag.

With Oz a whole eleven hours ahead of the UK, the Gogglebox star took to Instagram to share a ‘nap time’ selfie.

‘Nap time jet lags kicking in,’ she captioned the snap.

After leaving her own jungle stint as the 2016 winner, Scarlett has been very excited to return to her position on the spin-off show for the second year running.

Jetting off on the mammoth flight to Australia, Miss Moffatt shared an excited snap as she snuggled down with a glass of bubbly.

‘Still feel like a competition winner when I fly business 😂 #australia #flight #longhaul,’ she said.

Whilst Scarlett will be returning to the show for the second year, the beloved hosts have faced a switch up – with Ant McPartlin opting out of his regular spot alongside Declan Donnelly.

Following some personal battles, the 42-year-old will sit the series out whilst focusing on his wellbeing – leaving Holly Willoughby to step in.

And it looks like the mother-of-three is just as excited as Scarlett, having shared a selfie after she was gifted an I’m A Celebrity themed leaving cake.

Revealing her parting gift on Instagram, Holly said: ‘Mmmmmm yummy 😋…. my girls know what I like… thank you beautiful ladies.’

Not a witchetty grub in sight… We’ll be counting down the days, ladies!