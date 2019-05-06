So sweet!!

Scarlett Moffatt is letting the world know she has finally found love again after a string of failed relationships.

The TV star, 29, paid a gushing tribute to her new boyfriend, Scott Dobinson, as they enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt SHOCKS fans as she shares unrecognisable throwback snap: ‘You look so different!’

Sharing a sweet image of her with Scott and the Eiffel Tower in the background, Scarlett thanked her new beau for making her feel truly loved.

She captioned the romantic snap: ‘SOPPY POST ALERT 🙈 After being broken a couple of times I decided I owed it to myself to give me as much love as I had given others, I put my efforts into self love and for once I felt truly happy (flaws and all).’ See the image HERE!

‘Then all of a sudden this man came into my life unexpectedly and now my heart is even fuller. No one has ever made me feel this way. You truly are my soul mate ❤️

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Never give up on love and most importantly never give up on yourself 💓 #love.’

Fans quickly flooded Scarlett’s comment section with sweet messages, with one commenting: ‘You are one of the most genuinely nice and “down to earth” people around. So any man who has you in their life is very lucky.’

Another said: ‘I love this! You deserve all the happiness in the world! Love starts with yourself 💖💖.’

A third added: ‘Glad you have found the happiness you deserve x.’

Scarlett’s previous relationships include a long-term romance with hairdresser Luke Crodden, which ended in 2017.

She later had a high profile fling with a hunky bodybuilder Lee Wilkinson, but this romance ended in early 2018 amid speculation of his cheating.

Scarlett was first linked to police constable Scott in March, after the pair met through a mutual friend in November 2018.