Scarlett Moffatt throws shade at ex-boyfriend Lee Wilkinson during her break-up holiday: ‘Blocking out the haters’

Another example of why Scarlett will always be our fave...

TAGS:

You know the drill – at the end of a break-up, you just *need* a holiday. Just ask our ‘gal Scarlett Moffatt, who has jetted on a sun drenched break amidst the speculation surrounding her break-up from Lee Wilkinson.

Nothing says single and ready to mingle quite like sun, sand and a Pina Colada in hand. Right? Right.

 

At the start of June, it was being alleged that Scarlett had split from her on/off beau Lee Wilkinson for the very final time – with the duo supposedly unfollowing each other online.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS 

A source had told The Mirror: ‘It looks like a case of leopards never changing their spots, as there are still a lot of trust issues between them.’

More: Scarlett Moffatt hints at HUGE return to TV weeks after Strictly Come Dancing rumours

Reasserting that it really *was* splitsville for the duo, the source had then added: ‘It seems pretty final this time.’

Not one to cry over split milk, 28-year-old Scarlett has jetted off for some time away from the drama back in Blighty – and it looks like bliss!

Taking to her Instagram, Scarlett has documented her vacay – having shared a selfie in which she informs fans that she is ‘blocking out the haters’.

Ooo, Lee who?!

Got my love glasses on blocking out the haters 🤣 #sunshine #selfie #holiday

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt) on

Taking to her story, Scarlett has also shared some pretty telling advice to her fans.

Replying to an Instagram question which asks the Gogglebox lady for her advice getting over a breakup, Scarlett shares: ‘Keep busy and remember everything happens for a reason’.

Here, here!

Scarlett has also shared some snaps of her holiday activities. In one post, the Geordie lass tucks into some red wine and bread – which she calls her ‘happy place’.

Us too, Scar, us too.

In another snap, Scarlett shares her holiday necessities – a very understandable survival pack of lemon Fanta and Malteasers ice-cream.

Scarlett has also shared a video of her dipping her feet into the pool – which she has captioned ‘bliss’.

We wish all of our breakups could look even half as good as Scarlett’s!