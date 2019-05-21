'Please young girls and boys, ladies and men, be kind to yourself,' the TV star said

Scarlett Moffatt recently shared a powerful message to her fans about learning to be ‘happy within ourselves’.

The former Gogglebox star was hitting back at cruel body shamers who left her feeling unable to leave the house after she appeared on Love Island Aftersun last summer.

But the defiant I’m A Celebrity winner said she no longer lets trolls get to her, writing: ‘It’s important we look after our bodies by eating good foods and exercising but we can do that whatever our shape or size.

‘The truth is we have to be happy within ourselves, our brain is the most important thing we have to look after!!

‘Our bodies are beautiful no matter what anybody tries to tell us or persuade us to think.

‘Throw your middle finger up to anyone who tells you your [sic] too thin, too fat, your stretch marks are ugly, your body isn’t the right shape, your boobs are too small, too big, your bums too flat or too fat or you’re too fake!’

She added: ‘Don’t listen to them. LOVE YOURSELF BECAUSE LIFE IS TOO SHORT. Please young girls and boys, ladies and men, be kind to yourself.’

The reality star has been through a dramatic weight loss transformation, having shed more than 2st and gone from a size 16 down to a size 10 – before admitting to slowly putting the pounds back on.

See Scarlett’s incredible body journey in our gallery below, charting her changing figure over time…

When she first finds fame on Gogglebox alongside her parents and younger sister, Scarlett is happy to show off her curves.

But in May 2016 the Newcastle lass hints that she’s ready to get in shape after piling on the pounds, having gone from a size 6 to a size 16.

Scarlett – who used to be a semi-professional ballroom dancer – admits: ‘I knew I was overweight but when I went to the doctor for a check up, she said: “You’re obese.”

‘I was really shocked; I almost cried. She explained my BMI was in the danger zone, I was “pre-diabetic”.’

The TV favourite puts her weight gain down to discovering ‘alcohol and kebabs’ as a student.

This kickstarts her regime and soon Scarlett is looking slimmer after taking up exercise again.

In June 2016 she gives herself motivation by captioning a selfie on Instagram: ‘Time to get fit 💪🏽 I can do this 💪🏽 #fitness #lifestylechange’

It clearly works as Scarlett is looking a shadow of her former self by July.

‘Feeling happy and healthy ☺ #happy #healthy,’ she tells her social media followers.

In August Scarlett excitedly reveals that she’s lost 2st and shocks fans with her increasingly slim selfies. Some even warn her not to take it too far.

With her frame shrinking more and more, the reality star confirms in October that she’s releasing a workout DVD to show how she got in shape.

In November she posts a jaw-dropping before and after picture and emotionally writes: ‘Doesn’t sound like a big deal but it’s the little things that make me now smile everyday.

‘Running up the stairs without getting out of breath, I now can enjoy going shopping, I wake up and my back doesn’t ache.’

However, in the months that follow an increasingly busy Scarlett struggles to keep the weight off.

‘I’m not superhuman; I’m just the average northern lass who likes a chip-shop dinner and doesn’t particularly like yoga or cross-training,’ she writes in her autobiography Sofa So Good in October 2017.

In January 2018 the presenter vows to get back into shape, but as the year goes on she admits that she’s not obsessing over staying slim anymore and says she’s finally found the right balance.

‘Now I like going to the gym but I also like going for food,’ Scarlett tells The Sun in June 2018. ‘So for me, it’s not necessarily that I’m the most happy with my body, I’m just happy with life. I’ve got the balance right.’

And in May 2019, her message is a clear one: “Love yourself because life is too short…. Live your best life.”

Good for you, Scarlett!