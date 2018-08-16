Scarlett Moffatt WON’T replace Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity – and here’s why!

The Gogglebox star's name has been in the mix to host I'm A Celeb alongside Declan Donnelly for weeks...

With Ant McPartlin‘s return to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 ruled out as he continues his hiatus out of the public eye, Scarlett Moffatt was among a whole list of celebs rumoured to temporarily replace him.

But, the Gogglebox star WON’T be replacing Ant – who was arrested for drink driving back in March – because she will be resuming her role on I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp instead.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

An insider confirmed: ‘She signed ages ago but there’s still speculation on her fronting the show with Dec.

‘Bosses still don’t know if they will replace Ant, but it’s equally possible that Dec will do it on his own.

More: ‘Living my best life’: Scarlett Moffatt makes return to social media with SIZZLING pool picture

‘He showed just how competent he is solo when he did Takeaway and BGT earlier in the year.’

Scarlett, 28, began presenting I’m A Celeb’s spin-off show last year – just one year after she was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2017.

She co-hosted the show with former champ Joe Swash and Joel Dommett – who came runner up during Scarlett’s series.

Other celebrities in the pipeline to replace Ant include Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

With Holly already a firm favourite with ITV bosses, A TV insider said: ‘Holly is very close friends with Ant and Dec and both she and Phil have been backing Ant since his troubles. Ant and Dec both love her and I am sure they’d be thrilled if she got the job.

‘They share a management company so Holly already knows what being in the Jungle for weeks entails.’

But, Britain’s Got More Talent More host Stephen Mulhern could also be another contender – after he proved a big hit when he stepped in for Ant during the Saturday Night Takeaway final in Florida.

Taken from our sister site, Woman.