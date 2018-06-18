Is that you, Scotty?

Scotty T has never exactly been the shy and retiring type but even his own fans have been left gobsmacked by his latest selfie.

The former Geordie Shore star revealed a shock transformation on Sunday as he unveiled some seriously impressively abs and a new hairdo in a sizzling topless photo.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Scotty T lays into ‘clown’ Stephen Bear after his Just The Tattoo Of Us debut with Charlotte Crosby goes down a storm

‘How’s this for my profile pic on @revealdating ? Ladies don’t be shy… 😜,’ Scotty, 30, captioned the saucy snap.

In the picture Scotty poses in his boxer shorts and wears his hair swept forward whilst giving a good ol’ pout for the camera.

The revealing shot quickly racked up likes and fans couldn’t hide their surprise at how different the reality star now looks.

‘I can’t believe how different and younger you look. It’s the first pic I’ve seen of you in a while. Well done looks like you’ve worked hard fairplay,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘My god you have gotten so slim!!! I didn’t recognise you!! You’ve been working hard clearly’

‘Omgggg Scotty seems to be getting hotter the older he gets!’ one added.

Meanwhile several followers think that Scotty has started to resemble a certain Hollywood star…

‘U look like Channing Tatum here,’ one Instagram user said. Yep, we can definitely see the likeness!

It comes after Scotty earned praise from fans for his presenting skills in his new role on Just The Tattoo Of Us as Stephen Bear’s replacement.

The Newcastle lad started co-hosting the MTV show with Bear’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby last month and quickly impressed viewers.

‘@justtattooofus is so much better this series with @ScottGShore presenting it !!’ one Twitter user wrote.

Another agreed: ‘Justtattooofus s much better with @ScottGShore then bear’

Scott himself took the same viewpoint too and confessed that he didn’t feel in the slightest bit nervous about filling Bear’s shoes.

‘I knew I’d do more than fill them,’ he told OK! magazine in May. ‘I was actually meant to be on the show from series one but I was away travelling at the time so I didn’t go on it, but yeah, it was never meant to be him’.

What with this praise and his new look, it seems that Scotty’s on a roll right now!