Sean Penn’s daughter ‘upset’ about her dad’s fling with Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Sean Penn against the world!

As Scarlett Johansson, 26, moves into new man Sean Penn‘s Malibu home, loved ones are turning against the couple – including Dylan, 20, Sean’s daughter with ex-wife Robin Wright.

She’s said to be upset about her 50-year-old dad’s fling with Scarlett, who’s only six years her senior.

‘Dylan blew up and told him he needed to start acting his age,’ an insider reveals.

Scarlett‘s also distancing herself from her mum Melanie, who used to manage her, and now Sean‘s started to ‘micro-manage’ her.

‘Scarlett thinks he walks on water,’ says the pal.

‘He’s not happy about her having a small role in the new Avengers film.

‘He says she’s capable of a lot more and is referring to her as his muse.’

Read the full story about Scarlett Johansson and Sean Penn in Now magazine dated 16 May 2011 – out now!

SEE PICTURES Scarlet Johansson and other celebrity splits 2010>>

SEE PICTURES Scarlett Johansson launches Dolce & Gabbana’s latest make-up range>>