The pair had their final dance in the Strictly competition

Following a tumultuous series for Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, the dancing duo bid a final farewell to Strictly Come Dancing during last night’s elimination.

Over the weekend, 32-year-old Seann and 29-year-old Katya failed to impress judges with their Halloween themed Viennese Waltz – and the low-scoring dance put them in the bottom two, alongside ex-cricketer Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse.

More: Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Viewers brand the show a ‘fix’ after judges keep Seann Walsh ‘for the ratings’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Sadly, this was the final dance for Seann and Katya – and, after a unanimous vote from the ballroom judges, the duo became the fifth couple to leave the show.

Following the decision, Seann took some time to reflect on the journey: ‘This has been without a doubt the best experience of my life. Probably bar the last few weeks.’

Turning to Katya, he emotionally said it had been a ‘dream come true and that’s because of you’.

Following their departure, Katya shared a message for fans on social media – joking that comedian Seann should stick to the day job…

‘Thank you so so much to everyone who had our support through out this journey! we’re gutted not to be able to do more fun routines for you!

‘But I hope we entertained! @seannwalsh please don’t keep dancing stick to what you’re good at!’

Despite the duo appearing to take their ballroom departure on the chin, a TV insider claims things were very different backstage…

Speaking to The Sun, the source shared: ‘To say Seann was upset was an understatement. As soon as filming finished he walked off and swore.’

The source then alleged that Seann had been ‘incredibly unpopular’ with the dancers and his fellow celebrity competitors.

Whilst the claims of Seann’s backstage wobble are entirely unconfirmed, its fair to say that the ballroom couple didn’t have the easiest experience.

Earlier in the competition, Seann and Katya found themselves in the center of a cheating scandal – as images of them sharing a smooch made headlines, despite both being in respective relationships at the time.