The drama continues...

In a week of *major* Strictly drama, it would appear the Seann Walsh and Katya Jones scandal isn’t over yet – as a new report now makes further claims…

Earlier in the week, Seann and his professional Strictly partner Katya were catapulted to the forefront of a media storm – as pictures of them smooching in a London street made headlines.

More: Strictly fans brand Seann Walsh and Katya Jones’ interview ‘excruciating’ as they speak out on kiss: ‘I can’t watch!’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

With 29-year-old Katya married to her professional dancing husband Neil Jones and 32-year-old Seann involved in a long term relationship with former girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, the duo became subject to a torrent of criticism.

Unfortunately, outraged viewers may find themselves enraged further – as a new report claims the pair spent the week running up to the scandal enjoying quite a few other smooches.

With both Seann and Katya taking to social media to label their kiss a ‘one-off mistake’, a recent report may dispel this – as an eyewitness claimes to have spotted the duo kissing ‘every night’ in a local pub.

The insider told The Sun: ‘Katya and Seann came in to the pub every night that week at about 9.30pm. They weren’t wearing work out gear when they came in and didn’t seem to be coming from the dance studio round the corner…

‘They looked like a normal couple – really comfortable with other and they were quite tactile with each other at bar. No one knew who they were and they really kept themselves to themselves, choosing to sit outside…’

The unnamed source then added: ‘They were in deep conversation and seemed really into each other stopping to kiss a few times.’

On Wednesday evening, the pair appeared on Strictly spin off show It Takes Two to issue another apology – with Katya claiming that she and husband Neil are ‘absolutely fine’ despite the scandal.

Rebecca Humphries also issued her own statement, confirming to have ended her relationship with Seann following the emergence of the snaps.

Neither Seann or Katya have addressed the latest bout of allegations.