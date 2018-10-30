Did Seann put his foot in it one final time?!

Following his highly controversial Strictly Come Dancing appearance, Seann Walsh might have put his foot in it one final time…

Earlier in the season, the 32-year-old found himself in the centre of a highly publicised media storm.

After images of Seann locked in a smooch with his professional Strictly partner Katya Jones made headlines, audiences demanded an answer.

With both Seann and 29-year-old Katya in their own respective relationships at the time of the kiss, both excused it as an alcohol-fuelled one-off.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, Seann was shown footage of their last dance.

Make light of the situation, he joked to host Zoe Ball: ‘That’s like watching a drunk video of yourself.’

He then added that their routine, which was a Viennese Waltz, ‘was amazing’.

Since the footage aired, viewers have shared their thoughts online – with many thinking Seann’s ‘drunk video’ comment had been addressing that kiss.

One user shared: ‘Seann Walsh trying to make jokes but Zoey, the crew and the whole country aren’t buying it…….’

Agreeing, another added: ‘As if Seann said “it’s like watching a drunken video of you from the night before” #ItTakesTwo‘

‘It’s like having to watch a drunk video of yourself from the night before” I think you’ve already had to do that recently too Seann,’ said another.

And they’re certainly not alone…

Following their departure from the show, Katya thanked fans for their support throughout the tumultuous season.

Warning Seann not to quit the day job, Katya shared: ‘Thank you so so much to everyone who had our support through out this journey!

‘We’re gutted not to be able to do more fun routines for you! But I hope we entertained! @seannwalsh please don’t keep dancing.’

