Rebecca has lashed out at her ex

Seann Walsh‘s girlfriend has confirmed she has left the Strictly Come Dancing star with a fiery Twitter message.

The comedian shocked fans when photos emerged of him kissing dancing partner Katya Jones during a night out last week.

And now Seann’s girlfriend of five years Rebecca Humphries, has broken her silence over the snaps claiming she’s still not heard a thing from the 32-year-old since the story broke.

Taking to Twitter, she started her message: ‘Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim.

‘I wasn’t sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up.

‘It’s incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK.

‘What I have also kindly received are many offers to sell my side of the story, but I would prefer for it to be on my own terms.’

Addressing the photos obtained by The Sun – which see Seann and Katya snogging in the street – Rebecca continued: ‘Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink.

‘We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on.

‘He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.’

Rebecca went on to say the incident had reminded her she’s ‘a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim.’

‘I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love,’ she added.

‘Believe in yourself and your instincts. It’s more than lying. It’s controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they’re anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you.’

‘It’s important also to recognise that in these situations those who hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability. I think it certainly does in Sean’s case.’

Before adding: ‘I’m not sorry I took the cat though.’

Her strong message comes after Seann shared a public apology for kissing married Katya, 29, on his Twitter page, but failed to mention his girlfriend.

‘In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions,’ he said. ‘This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.’

Meanwhile Katya – who’s married to Strictly co-star Neil Jones – also posted an apology, confessing: ‘I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.

‘I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.’

While Neil is yet to speak out over the shock incident, yesterday he took to Instagram with a totally naked photo instead.

