SEE PICS Eva Longoria in sexy new advert

Actress wears skin-tight black catsuit for US sports brand

Eva Longoria has dressed up in a skin-tight black catsuit for a sexy new ad campaign for Bebe Sport.

The actress – who’s married to basketball star Tony Parker – is adding tons of glamour to the US clothing company’s image and is determined to prove sports gear doesn’t have to be dull and saggy.

Dressed in a range of super-tight outfits and killer heels for the Bebe website, Eva, 32, is certainly doing wonders for the campaign – and looks stunning in the revamped winter collection.

Alison Adey