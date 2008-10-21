SEE PICS Kerry Katona shows off new boobs

Reality star poses naked for lads’ mag

Kerry Katona is so proud of her new figure that she’s stripped off for a saucy new photoshoot.

The reality star underwent £15,000 of surgery in August, having extensive liposuction and her 32GG breasts reduced to an E cup.

And Kerry’s so proud of her figure that she’s decided to pose in the buff.

‘I cried at first because I was so shocked,’ she says. ‘I love it. My waist has got smaller, my boobs have been healing. Now I can wear size 10 tops. I couldn’t get my tits into them before.’

But Kerry, 28, says she was initially to reluctant to get her kit off because of her lucrative deal as the face of family supermarket Iceland.

‘I thought I was going to lose my contract,’ she tells Zoo. ‘But the pictures are really nice, classy. I feel sexier, my confidence is back and everyone tells me how amazing I look.’



SEE PICS Kerry Katona strips naked to show off her new boobs>>