Socialite is snapped with Swedish hunk Alex Vaggo

Paris Hilton has got herself a tasty snack – a pizza delivery boy who’s only 20.

The socialite, 26, is thought to have snared Swedish hunk Alex Vaggo after meeting him at a nightclub in LA while he was on holiday.

The good-looking lad, who hopes to be a model, is very quiet and friends fear the heiress will devour him whole.

‘He’s quite shy,’ a pal tells The Sun. ‘Paris will eat him alive. But he’s a very lucky guy.’

Alison Adey