SEE PICS Victoria and David Beckham launch perfume Signature

Couple give fans an opportunity to meet them

Victoria and David Beckham have launched their latest perfume Signature in New York.

The couple greeted hundreds of fans at Macy’s department store on Saturday.

Some waited for up to four hours to catch a glimpse of the pair.

Victoria wore a Giambattista Valli grey shift dress and thigh-high PVC boots while David donned a striped Tom Ford suit.

They signed autographs and bottles of their new fragrance, Beckham Signature For Him and Beckham Signature For Her.

Meanwhile, Posh, 34, and David, 33, are said to have been offered £500,000 to show up at the launch of a luxury new hotel in Dubai.



Alison Adey