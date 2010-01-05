SEE PIC Sadie Frost gets naked for new photoshoot

Jude Law's ex is proud of her body

Sadie Frost has stripped off for a new magazine spread.

The designer, 44, covers her boobs with her hand in the image.

Sadie – who was married to Jude Law – is pleased with the snaps.

‘I, like many women, am anxious about the way I look,’ she tells Grazia.

‘But I’ve overcome my fears and posed nude to show that I’m like any other woman.

‘I have bits I like – my boobs, my shoulders, my arms – and bits I’m not so keen on – my bum and my stomach. But I love my body.’

