PICS Nicole Richie flies plane

Socialite blogs about trip to Montreal

Nicole Richie helped fly a private plane to a business engagement.

The Simple Life star, 28, acted as co-pilot during a trip to Canada.

‘This past Thursday I flew to Montreal to promote my two lines Winter Kate, and House Of Harlow 1960,’ she writes on her blog.

‘And by flew, I mean I actually flew. My partners, Rick and Brian, let me be the co-pilot once again on their jet!‘

Nicole even posted photos of herself in the cockpit.

‘It was so much fun!’ she writes. ‘Now if only everyone else on the flight felt the same way.’

Nicole is engaged to Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, 30.

SEE PICTURES Nicole Richie flies plane>>



SEE PICTURES Celebrity weddings 2009>>