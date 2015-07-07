See the cryptic way Kim Kardashian reacted to news Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have split

Kim Kardashian posted THIS picture on Instagram just as news of her sister’s break-up emerged

Just as the news broke last night that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have reportedly split, Kourt’s sister Kim Kardashian had an interesting way of reacting.

The reality star took a moment to appreciate her own happy love life by posting a smiley photo of hubby Kanye West on Instagram, which she captioned: ‘#mcm’

Yes, you read that correctly – Kanye is SMILING.

Perhaps pregnant Kim, 34, was feeling grateful for her fella following sister Kourtney’s alleged break-up from long-term partner Scott.

The couple – who have been together on and off since 2006 – called it quits over the weekend. It comes after pictures emerged showing Scott, 32, looking cosy with his ex Chloe Bartoli on holiday in France last week whilst Kourtney, 36, was at home in LA with their children Mason, Penelope and baby Reign.

‘Kourtney has always taken Scott back and been by his side, but now with three kids it has gotten old,’ a source tells E! News. ‘Kourtney has to do what’s best for the kids.

‘Scott has been running around saying he’s single. Kourtney dumped him after she saw the pics [in Monte Carlo] and he hasn’t been home after a month-long party binge.’

Another source says that Scott has been spending more and more time with pals who ‘are not a good influence’ on him and are ‘not looking out for his best interests.’

There’s been no word from Kourtney or Scott about the split but Kourtney is clearly focusing on her young family.

The mum-of-three posted photos with daughter Penelope – who turns 3 tomorrow – over the weekend as they celebrated Independence Day together.

Meanwhile Mason, 5, hung out with his auntie Kim, uncle Kanye and cousin North in New York to celebrate July 4th along with NBA star Scottie Pippen, his wife Larsa and their daughter Sophia.

Whilst his parents were facing relationship difficulties, Mason was cared for by Kanye. The 38-year-old rapper is said to have taken the youngster for a fun outing to the cinema – awww!

Maybe this caring display is another reason why Kim was so keen to profess her love for her man on Instagram.

