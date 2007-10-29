SEE VIDEO Kelly Brook: My fiance hates Brendan Cole

Dancing star reveals all on Jonathan Ross show

Kelly Brook made a shocking revelation on Friday night when she admitted that her fiancé Billy Zane hates dance partner Brendan Cole.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who trains full-time with the snake-hipped New Zealander for the BBC talent show, revealed that her future hubby is struggling to cope with all the media attention regarding their raunchy dance moves.

‘Billy hates Brendan,’ Kelly told Jonathan.

‘I think he’s finding it difficult with all the attention.’

But suddenly rembering that Brendan was actually watching backstage, Kelly desperately tried to backtrack.

‘I mean, they get on fine. It’s fine.’

And to make matters worse, Kelly then confessed that she specifically asked TV bosses not to pair her up with Brendan.

‘I requested not to have him because he has such a reputation,’ she laughs.

And when Jonathan asked the 36-year-old to say something positive about her co-star – she could only reply that he’d bought her a sandwich.

SEE VIDEO Kelly Brook on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross>>

Alison Adey