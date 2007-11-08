SEE VIDEO Kylie Minogue to appear on Strictly Come Dancing

But she’ll also sing on rival show The X Factor

Kylie Minogue is set to perform on Strictly Come Dancing on 1 December.

But sister Dannii has also persuaded her to sing live on rival show The X Factor two weeks later, on 15 December.

‘Kylie is very excited,’ a spokeswoman tells the Daily Mirror. ‘Her health remains excellent.’

The busy star, 39, starts off her stint on the box with Children In Need next Friday.

She’ll be plugging her new single 2 Hearts and album X.

See Kylie Minogue’s new single 2 Hearts in this video…



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWt7JlRCVes&rel=1