SEE VIDEO Pamela Anderson denies pregnancy

Busty model says she won't be having any more kids
Pamela Anderson has denied she’s carrying Rick Salomon’s baby.
The busty model was quick to set the record straight today – saying she wouldn’t be having any more children.
‘No more kids,’ she tells E! online’s Daily 10. ‘I wish [Rick] well. It’s a can of worms. Big, fat juicy worms, but worms.’
Pam, 41, married Rick, 39, in a whirlwind ceremony in October last year but filed for divorce 2 months later.
