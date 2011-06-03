David Beckham: I have 30 or 31 tattoos, but none on my manhood – yet

David Beckham makes plans for a painful new ink

David Beckham has revealed that he has ‘30 or 31 tattoos‘ – but is yet to extend his artwork to his tackle.

The LA Galaxy star’s tattoos include a depiction of Jesus on his side, a guardian angel with his 3 boys’ names on his back, and wife Victoria‘s name in Hindi on his arm.

So has Becks also decorated his meat and two veg?

‘Not yet,’ he told US chat show host Craig Ferguson, who offered to have his bits branded with the soccer star.

‘Sounds good!’ David, 36, joked.

But the footballer is reluctant to let his daughter – due this summer – cover her body in art.

‘I’m not sure I would let her get tattoos but the boys I couldn’t really argue with,’ says David, 36.

‘I love them personally, but I’m not sure they’re going to look great when I’m 75.’

Esme Riley