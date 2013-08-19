Sexy Jessie J shows off bikini body as she takes a private jet from V Festival to Cannes

Singer has glamorous weekend
Rather than camp at this year’s V Festival, lucky Jessie J flew off to Cannes in her own private jet.
The singer had to rush straight from her performance onto a plane to get to France in time for a private show.
‘Straight from stage… 2nd show of the night #canne #jetlife,’ she posted on Instagram.
Flaunting her flat stomach and toned legs, the 24-year-old chose to wear two high-waisted bikinis for the concerts.
She looked edgy in a cut-out crop top and leather jacket for her Essex gig before changing into a more glam outfit for her second.
Channeling retro poolside chic, Jessie teamed a floral swimsuit with white stilettos to hit the stage on the continent.
‘We are here in Canne… Show 2!! #privategig #jetlife,’ she wrote.
‘Canne vibes… Happy birthday Lena.’
SEE PICTURES Jessie J at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards
SEE PICTURES Jessie J‘s stunning make over at Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
SEE PICTURES Celebrity Hair: Do It Like Jessie J
Kate Lloyd