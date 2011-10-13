Shane Warne: Strewth Liz, keep the wedding under £1m

The cricketer's worried about dosh as Liz plans a wedding world tour

We all thought Liz Hurley was off her flamin’ dial when she hooked up with notorious Sheilas’ man Shane Warne 10 months ago.

But after announcing their engagement last week, it just goes to show a wombat’s got more brains than we do when it comes to the path of true love.

Liz, 46, accepted Shane‘s proposal during a golf tournament in St Andrews, Fife, and has wasted no time in making plans.

Friends say it’ll be even bigger than her 2007 Indian wedding to Arun Nayar, which began with a civil ceremony at Sudeley Castle, Gloucestershire, where pal Elton John walked her down the aisle, and ended with six days of festivities at a maharajah’s palace in Jodhpur, India.

However, a close pal tells Now that poor old Warney was bowled over when his fiancée told him her plans this time included three celebrations on three continents.

Liz wants their nuptials to be bigger than the Royal Wedding, prompting Shane, 42, to put a budget limit on proceedings.

It’s not that he’s tighter than two coats of paint but he hasn’t got as much money as people might think,’ adds the pal.

He has to pay a lot to his ex-wife for his kids, so he’s told Liz to keep the budget under £1 million.’

